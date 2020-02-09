The Aiken County School Board will hold two meetings this week to get public input about selecting the Aiken County Public School District's next superintendent.
The meetings will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the auditorium at Midland Valley High School and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria at Aiken High School.
School Board Chairman Keith Liner will lead the meetings.
The meetings are for employees, students, parents, business and community leaders, and other stakeholders to share any thoughts, ideas or recommendations, according to a news release from the school board.
King Laurence has been the district's interim superintendent since the board accepted the resignation of Dr. Sean Alford in early September.
At a special work session Jan. 25, School Board members heard a presentation from Executive Director and Lead Search Consultant Scott Price of the South Carolina School Boards Association that outlined the features of the association's superintendent search service.
If the board chose to contract with the association for a search, the association would advertise the position, set up focus groups and surveys for public and school input to determine an “ideal candidate” and present a candidate pool to the school board.
Price said the search process would take from four to six months. He provided a sample timeline that would start in February and announce the new superintendent in May for a start date on July 1 in time for the 2020-21 school year.
The cost of the association's search would be $15,000, which could include up to an additional $4,000 in administrative costs, Price said.
Price said the board has other options for choosing a new superintendent, including conducting its own search, choosing not to do a search or using another consultant firm.