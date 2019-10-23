Policy amendments and updates on school improvements and construction were the focus of Tuesday's Aiken County School Board meeting.
During the meeting, the board voted to approve Horse Creek Academy taking action to seek a new charter.
In September , Horse Creek Academy announced its intentions to terminate its contracts with the Aiken County Public School District and seek a charter agreement from the Charter Institute at Erskine.
Interim Superintendent King Laurence said the board's vote of approval wouldn't secure the new contract – which could take months – but would give Horse Creek Academy the board's "blessing" to seek the new charter.
"The Charter Institute at Erskine currently authorizes 17 schools across the state of South Carolina that serve approximately 11,000 students," according to the institute's website.
Several changes to school board policies were voted on and approved. Among them were changes to make board voting processes more compliant with Freedom of Information Act guidelines and clarification that the assignment of administration staff is the responsibility of the superintendent.
A policy establishing guidelines for how the board obtains legal services was also voted into action.
A presentation on the final construction plans for Millbrook Elementary was given by Michael Wenzinger of Goodwyn Mills Caywood . Among the projects discussed for the school were:
• remodeling of the school's front office area
• enlarging classrooms
• cosmetic changes, such as interior color schemes and a uniform appearance among the campus' buildings
• modernizing the school's layout to increase safety, such as minimizing the number of school entry points.
Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student services for the school district, discussed the repurposing of surplus funds from the approved 2018 One-Time Uses of Fund Balance, which he said ended "substantially" under budget.
Foster discussed adding a GPS routing system for school buses, which he said would allow parents to track buses, assist substitute drivers with navigating their routes and compile data that could help make routes more efficient and save time. Foster said the routing system would cost $260,000.
He also advocated for a new parking lot at Clearwater Elementary School, and renovations to the bathrooms at North Augusta Middle School.
"The restrooms in North Augusta Middle School are in terrible shape," Foster said. "There's no other way to say that."
Parking lot renovations could cost around $230,000 while the bathroom renovations would be $350,000, he said.
The final project Foster presented would use funds leftover after the first three projects were completed: digital marketing signs for Gloverville Elementary, Warrenville Elementary and New Ellenton Elementary schools.
Foster also addressed the fact that Aiken High School's Phase 2B (construction of buildings for a new auxiliary gym, art, child care, culinary, ROTC, band and chorus) had come in under budget, resulting in a savings of approximately $1.3 million dollars. The school board agenda places the exact number at $1,381,322.
All the proposals Foster discussed were approved by the board.
Representatives of Kennedy Middle School gave a presentation during the meeting, elaborating on several ways the school is expanding with the addition of new high-school credit courses, clubs and initiatives.