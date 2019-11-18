Seats are still available to attend the Aiken County School Board Candidate Forum on Tuesday.

Residents will get the chance to hear from the 10 candidates running to fill three open seats on the Aiken County Board of Education – representing Districts 7, 8 and 9 – during the forum; however, seating is limited and audience members must RSVP in advance to attend.

Sponsored by the Aiken Standard, the forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Aiken Municipal Building at 214 Park Ave. S.W. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The forum is free and open to the public.

“It’s amazing how quickly our community has responded to the first ever Aiken County School Board Candidate Forum," said Ciera Clingerman of the Aiken Standard's sales and events team. "The amount of people attending this event reassures me that the leaders and citizens in our community are truly concerned and involved with the success of our students."

Seating is limited to 150, so attendees must RSVP online at tickets.aikenstandard.com or call the Aiken Standard at 803-648-2311.

"Our list of RSVPs is filling up rapidly, and we highly suggest that individuals RSVP before Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. to avoid being put on the waitlist,” Clingerman said.

A special election for all three School Board seats will be Dec. 10.

The special election is being held following the resignations of three School Board members that have left a majority of the city of Aiken without direct representation.

The 10 candidates will answer questions and present their platforms at the forum.

"I appreciate the opportunity to hear from candidates vying for these important school board positions on topics that interest Aiken Standard readers," said Rhonda Overbey, publisher of the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star. "Our goal is to present a series of questions that allow candidates to provide us insight and their unique views.

"Aiken Standard readers are a large segment of the area's voters and they recognize the weight of their decision in the Dec. 10 election."

Two candidates, George Grieve and Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, filed to represent School Board District 7, formerly held by longtime board member Rosemary English.

Four candidates filed to represent School Board District 8. They are Dr. Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheelon. Tad Barber formerly held the District 8 seat.

Four candidates filed to represent School Board District 9. They are Robert Byrne, Pamela Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle. Ahmed Samaha formerly held the District 9 seat.

The three districts represent the Aiken County Public Schools' Area 1 attendance zone.

Each candidate will have equal time to respond to questions during the forum.

English, Barber and Samaha resigned from the School Board in September after the board voted to accept the resignation of Dr. Sean Alford, the Aiken County Public Schools' former superintendent.

Information on the candidates is online at scvotes.org.

Forum attendees are reminded that no political attire, T-shirts, buttons or literature will be allowed at the forum.