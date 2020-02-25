The Aiken County School Board unanimously approved Tuesday hiring a director for a new behavior intervention program for students in grades K-5.
Board members also brainstormed ideas on how to address discipline issues in the classroom.
The mission of the behavior program, called M.O.S.A.I.C, would be to provide therapeutic intervention for students in 5K through fifth grade to address their physical, social, emotional and cognitive needs and support their educational success.
Students in the program would attend school in the D Wing at the Pinecrest Center for Innovative Learning in Aiken. After completing the program, students would return to their assigned schools with the goal of having learned desired behaviors and becoming engaged in the learning process.
The estimated cost of the program would be $723,303, including salaries for a director; secretary; counselor; three teachers; and technicians, a position similar to aids.
Dr. Shawn Foster, the chief officer of operations and student services, said hiring a director would allow Aiken County Public Schools to move forward with the program and to develop “what the program would actually look like.”
Superintendent King Laurence said the school district's vision “from the very beginning was not an alternative school.”
“Yeah, this is an alternative placement for students – a short-term, therapeutic alternative placement for students – but not something that would be a traditionally known alternative school,” he said. “In other words, we're not seeing students being sent there as a punishment.
“This is identifying these younger students, and then putting supports for them in their schools but then, when we're not successful in those supports, taking those supports several steps further in a more targeted atmosphere involving mental health, involving social workers, family involvement, counselors – all those things – to provide support for our students and hopefully get them back on track so they can be successful in the regular school setting.”
If the invention students receive through the program is not successful, the school district would take different steps to address a child's behavior, King said.
“We never had the idea that we were going to solve all the problems with this therapeutic model,” he said. “What we did believe though in proposing this model is that this is going to put another tool in our box that will hopefully be very successful with a segment of our students before we go to even more intensive interventions.”
Under the district's initial proposal, the program would begin in the 2020-21 school year.
During public presentation, a mother with a child at Chukker Creek suggested that the district hire behavioral therapists, start early-intervention programs and hire more aides to help teachers in schools instead of having a central program at Pinecrest.
Dr. Kristin Beard, who ran for school board during the special election in December, said she believes the district would find that “children who are otherwise typically developing but are lashing out with behaviors extreme enough that we're considering alternative placement for these children … are children burdened by trauma from adverse childhood experiences – things like housing and food insecurity, family members struggling with substance abuse, domestic violence, even abuse and neglect.”
She asked the board to move forward with the M.O.S.A.I.C. program not in one place but in all elementary schools “to provide more resources to teachers and support for students and families that need it so that we're not penalizing struggling little children with long bus rides and the stigma of having been sent to the bad children's place.”
During the brainstorming session on discipline, board members suggested defining what the problem is and how the district could fix it. Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson said the board also needs to find out what is working.
The board suggested holding public information meetings in the district's five attendance areas to get direct input from parents and to have meetings and surveys to get input from teachers.
“I think we need to gear them to parents and to teachers and let people tell us what the problem is,” Dr. John Bradley said. “I'd like to know what's wrong. It's one thing to say that discipline is terrible, but that doesn't really help me a whole lot. I'd like to know exactly what it is that is problematic.”
Board Chairman Keith Liner said the goal would be getting community and teacher input by the end of the school year, look at results and come up with plans during the summer months.
“We really want to take a hard look at the program and convince ourselves that it's either isolated things or we need to do something larger,” Liner said. “We may find that we have a great program and we just need to tweak it. It's going to be a process.”