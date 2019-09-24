Members of the Aiken County School Board accepted the resignation of former member Rosemary English at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board voted unanimously to accept English's resignation after reconvening from executive session.
English, a retired teacher and school administrator, had been a school board member since November 1998.
English said she would resign after the board voted to accept the resignation of former Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford after meeting in executive session at a special called meeting Sept. 5. She submitted her resignation Sept. 13, Alford's last day with the district.
Board Chairman Keith Liner will submit English's resignation to the the Aiken County Office of Registration and Elections.
The board also heard plans for renovations at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center in Graniteville.
Architects from GMC said the center's campus when finished would be completely transformed.
Specific plans would remove existing portables and build a new addition to project “a clarity of purpose and an image that is inspiring.”
The project will provide new spaces for existing programs as follows:
• Auto technology
• Diesel technology
• Cosmetology
• Administration.
The plans would allow the center to expand existing programs, including fashion design, health science, fire safety management, welding and criminal justice.
The new building would showcase the programs and the work that occur within it, with spaces that are clearly and deliberately organized.
Students will learn from professional instructors in authentic workplace-inspired environments through hands-on learning, gaining knowledge and skills directly related to future career paths.
The estimated cost for the renovations is just under $12 million. Revenue from the 1% sales tax Aiken County voters approved in November 2014 will help fund the project.
Dr. Tim Yarborough, the school district's director of operations, updated the board on ABM, an energy services provider that assists clients, including school districts, municipalities and private industries, implement capital improvements financed through energy and utility savings.
Yarborough said the school district currently spends almost $5 million annually on utilities but added, “That number is dropping.”
“We're on pace in 2019 to spend about $1 million less than we did in 2018,” he said. “Those savings can be devoted to academic purposes we can focus into classrooms for kids and teachers and for buildings.”
Interim Superintendent King Laurence recognized the district's and schools' leadership teams.
“This is probably the most capable and committed group of people I've ever worked with,” Laurence said. “It's because of these folks that over the past several weeks things have run seamlessly in our school district. They work very hard every day and are making a difference for our students. I just wanted to publicly thank them.”
Laurence said the school district's primary goal during “this interim period is to continually call of our attention to our overarching purpose, which is our students.”
“Whether we're building or renovating schools or planning for future buildings, whether we're hiring or training teachers or staff members, whether we're planning menus or making program decisions, everything has to be designed to serve our students, and if we do that, we'll be well on our way to accomplishing our goals,” Laurence said.
After executive session, the board also voted a donation of land for the Highland Springs project that will include a new elementary and new middle school between Graniteville and North Augusta.