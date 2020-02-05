Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.