Families in the Aiken County Public School District have until Friday to register their students through the district’s online Parent Portal.
The school district will not hold in-person registration days this summer, so all registrations will take place online, according to an email from the district.
The email says the Friday deadline is “critical to our continued planning for safety measures, staffing, and student technology, as well as our ability to Group Students and communicate Hybrid Model schedules to families.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the ACPSD will operate under a hybrid model that incorporates both in-person and distance learning, with 50% of students attending face-to-face classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and the remaining 50% attending on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Students enrolled in Aiken Innovate, the district’s all-virtual schooling option, will still need to be registered through the Parent Portal.
The 2020-2021 school year will begin Aug. 17.
For more information and assistance with the online registration process, the school district asks parents and guardians to contact their child’s school.