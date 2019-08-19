BELVEDERE — Yanfei Gao greeted 27 kindergarten students with a friendly “Ni hao” – Mandarin Chinese for hello – on the first day of school Monday morning at Belvedere Elementary School.
The 5-year-olds are the first students in one of Aiken County Public Schools' new language immersion programs. Kindergarteners at Millbrook Elementary will learn German, and the young students at Clearwater Elementary will study Spanish.
The programs are a K-12 initiative, Belvedere Elementary Principal Dr. Sal Minolfo said.
“We hope they will graduate in 12 years from North Augusta High with a high degree of fluency,” he said. “This opportunity is not just about language. They'll also get some other wonderful outcomes like diversity and understanding other cultures.”
Gao will teach math and science, and the students will be immersed totally in Chinese. No English will be spoken during those two class periods, Minolfo said.
“Her focus and the focus throughout elementary school will be content language and vocabulary, not necessarily on conversational Chinese,” he said.
In math, for example, the children will learn numbers and shapes and the math vocabulary their peers will learn in English.
Fran Gay will teach the general education part of the class.
Research has shown, Minolfo said, that learning the language and content vocabulary causes students to use both hemispheres of their brains.
“So they think deeper, more strategically and more critically,” he said.
Although Chinese is one of the more difficult languages to learn, the benefits are many, Minolfo said.
“When we visited other schools, you could see the benefit of the students just in being much more well-rounded, but you also see a higher number of kids, even in poverty, who succeed at high, high levels,” he said. “The research is amazing. It actually has shown to close the reading and achievement gap for a lot of students who are poverty level over a six-year period. I'm excited to see how it's going to support our school and make our school better by just adding a cultural diversity piece that we haven't had.”
Aiken County Public Schools is one of only a few districts in the state, including Beaufort and Lexington 1, that offer language immersion programs, Minolfo said.
He added that Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford made meeting the expectations of the profile of a South Carolina graduate, including offering world languages, a district priority.
Aiken County Public Schools offers 21 thematic programs, and “world languages is probably one of the most exciting,” Alford said.
“Parents now have choices,” he said. “It's an overt sign that we listened, first and foremost, to what the community asked and cited were areas of concern in the past. When we did the initial round of town hall meetings, they were talking about equity. They were talking about programming and opportunities being available for kids throughout the county.
“You can see evidence that those things have been done, and that's something for us to be proud about. I think we can even be more proud that we've done that, and over the past six years, we've not come back to increase the millage. We've done it with the existing resources. Everyone has worked together to focus on the things we prioritized and to make them happen.”
Alford said he will take the district's 22nd thematic program – teaching computer coding in an elementary school – to the School Board in November.
“That's a definite need. Can you imagine an elementary school with a thematic focus in coding, which in itself is another language?” he said. “We're just trying to prepare students to be contributors in a global society and be the most competitive wherever they do. They can choose to stay here in Aiken – and that's a wonderful thing – but if they choose not to, they have got to be ready wherever they go.”
In addition to visiting Belvedere Elementary, Alford traveled across the county to the new Aiken Intermediate School for sixth graders in Aiken, the new Graniteville Elementary, Paul Knox Middle in North Augusta, New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School and Ridge Spring-Monetta High.
By 7 a.m. Monday, the first buses rolled in, and parents started dropping off students at Aiken Intermediate School. Principal Denise McCray was there to greet them.
“We ready to go, and our teachers are ready,” McCray said. “We've received a lot of support, and I just appreciate everything the community and the district office staff has done to make sure that we are ready."
McCray said she was excited to see the students' smiling faces.
“I want to see students excited about coming to school every day, knowing that learning can be fun, knowing that we're bringing the joy into learning,” she said. “I think we will have confident sixth graders, sixth graders who will come prepared to learn, who will own their own actions, who will make safe choices. We'll teach students perseverance and how to advocate for themselves and for others.”
Lakesha Harley, who walked her daughter, Logan Harley, into Aiken Intermediate, called the all sixth-grade school “a great idea.”
“She's a little nervous today, but I'm super excited that she's able to come to an all sixth-grade school and not have to be with the seventh and eighth graders,” she said. “The students can focus on their lessons versus having to blend in or get along with the older kids.”
Graniteville Elementary is the district's other new school this year, and Principal Michelle Padgett welcomed 243 students, many who came from private or charter schools or were home-schooled.
“The first day of school has been awesome this morning seeing our kids and our families come through the doors,” she said. “It brings the school to life. We want our school to be a place that feels like home. We want to create that kind of environment that when you walk in you know it's a good place for children and adults to be. We want it to be a healthy place for everybody.”
Paige Day is the new principal at Paul Knox Middle in North Augusta, but she's not new to the school. She attended Hammond Hill Elementary and Paul Knox and graduated from North Augusta High.
Day, who was an assistant principal at North Augusta High, said she's looking forward to meeting the school's 800 students and putting names with their faces.
“I'm really thankful to be here in North Augusta, which is my home, and working with a community that is close to my heart,” she said.
Principals, parents and students at other schools also were excited – and maybe a little nervous – on the first day of school.
Lisa Fallaw, the principal of East Aiken School of the Arts, called the first day of school “always awesome” every year.
“I love, love, love when the kids are back in the building,” she said Monday morning greeting students in car line. “It brings the building back to life again. It does. It just brings it back. We work all summer to get the school ready, and it just brings life back to the school when the kids are here.”
East Aiken's theme this year is “Reading is My Super Power.”
“We are going to be talking about unleashing the superpower in all of us, and we’re excited,” Fallaw said. We’ve got a great staff ready to go. We’ve got some great things that we are going to do this school year. It's exciting.”
Aubrey Hammond started kindergarten at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary.
“That’s my school," he said, pointing at the school. “I’m excited. So is Mama.”
“It’s his birthday, too, so he’s really excited,” Agnes Hamilton said.
Tavis Hammond, his dad, added. “We’re nervous.”
Josh Rivers dropped off his nieces at Oakwood-Windsor.
“I don’t know about them, but I’m sure happy it’s the first day back," he said.
Brianna Hendricks agreed. She dropped off her two children at the new Graniteville Elementary early Monday morning before the 7:24 a.m first bell.
“It feels amazing. I’m ready to go get coffee now,” she said, joking that she didn't know who was more excited about the first day of school – her or her kids.
Dede Biles, Colin Demarest, Matthew Enfinger and Kristina Rackley contributed to this story.