The Aiken County Public School District has added new school resource officers at four middle schools. Pictured are, from left, Schofield Middle School Principal Scott Floyd, Aiken Public Safety Officer and Schofield Middle Resource Officer Jermayne Waltower, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Leavelle McCampbell Middle School Resource Officer John Malcom, and Leavelle McCampbell Middle School Principal Dr. Tiffany Hall.