Aiken County Public Schools awarded diplomas to more than 1,500 graduating seniors during commencement exercises over two days.
Friday, following social distancing guidelines, students at Aiken High School, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, South Aiken High School and Wagener-Salley High School celebrated with family and friends on their home football fields.
Aiken High School
Aiken County School Board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson challenged Aiken High School's class of 2020 to lead powerful, purposeful lives during commencement exercises Friday.
More than 300 seniors, filling the football field at Hagood Stadium, received their diplomas during the ceremony in front of family, friends and Aiken High faculty.
“The current climate and culture across our nation may be overwhelming to you and for you, but do not allow it to be,” she said. “Each one of you can use these circumstances to effectively transform our community into a better place, individually and collectively. Each of you has a unique opportunity to be the change that we need.
“Today, I am issuing a challenge to simply live a positive, productive and powerful life. Live a life seeking out knowledge. Live a life of being of service to others regardless of the color of their skin. Live a life of kindness. Live a life of honesty. Simply, live a purposeful life.”
Rhinehart-Jackson also said the COVID-19 pandemic might have interrupted students' lives and taken memories from the last months of their senior year, but their lives and education did not stop.
“Your lives were interrupted, yet you continued on with life and managed to find innovative and creative ways to move forward and thrive, creating moments and memories even more precious,” she said. “Life happens. No one has control for what God has planned for his children, but you do have control over what and how you proceed with your life. Life is the great educator. Life is the biggest motivator. It is up to you to know how to navigate life.”
Seniors in Aiken High School's class of 2020 once again excelled academically.
Lauren Bowling, a school counselor, announced that two-thirds of the senior class graduated with at least a 3.0 GPA, and more than 150 students graduated with honors. Together, seniors received more than $13 million in scholarship offers.