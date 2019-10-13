Woodside Plantation Country Club will be the place to “Bee" on Thursday.
Public Education Partners of Aiken County will sponsor the 2019 Adult Spelling Bee to name the “Best Adult Spellers in Aiken County” and to support public education.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the spelling bee will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 and include a buffet. A cash bar will be available. Tickets will be for sale at the door or online at pepaiken.org.
Nine teams will compete in three rounds with three teams competing in each round. The winning team of each round will complete in the “final spelling test,” said Melissa Viola, PEP's executive director.
To help their favorite team advance in the competition, people can buy four different cheats.
Word Pass, for $20, will allow spellers to get another word. Second Chance, for $20, will allow spellers to spell the word again. Poll the Audience, for $20, will allow spellers to get help from the audience.
The fourth cheat, Skip the Round, for $100, will allow spellers not to spell a word in that round.
“It's OK to cheat, and cheating is encouraged,” Viola said. “The cheats are fun, and it's all for a good cause.”
PEP is a local education foundation that serves as the liaison between the private sector and the public school system, Viola said.
“We've been around since 1995,” she said. “During that time, we've developed programs in literacy, math, science and the arts through the generosity of community members and businesses. We have three main focus areas: teacher support, early learning and workforce development. The spelling bee helps to pay for all of those initiatives, bring in new programs and support teachers grants.”
PEP sponsored the first Adult Spelling Bee in 2017.
“It was a highly successful event,” Viola said. “We had a fantastic turnout and raised more than $10,000. We're hoping to do the same this year and repeat our success.”