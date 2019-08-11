South Carolina law requires the state’s public school districts to adopt a policy regarding student cell phone possession.
The Aiken County Public School District's Code of Conduct allows students to possess but not use personal telecommunication devices while at school.
The school district defines telecommunication devices as any device that emits an audible signal, vibrates, displays a message or otherwise summons or delivers a communication to the possessor.
According to the policy, middle and high school students are allowed to carry a cellphone on school grounds as long as it is not used for any function unless given permission by a teacher or other classroom supervisor for instructional purposes.
Elementary school students may not bring a cellphone or other electronic device to school unless unless part of an instructional directive or under a “bring your own device” type program, the policy states.
The policy adheres to a three strike system:
First Offense: Device is taken by a school administrator for the remainder of the day and a warning will be issued to the student. The student also must sign a “Condition for Return” agreement before being allowed to bring the phone back to school.
Second Offense: Loss of “possession-only” privilege for 10 school days followed by further warning
Third Offense: Loss of “possession-only” privilege for the remainder of the school year and at least one day of suspension.
A more serious disciplinary consequences may be imposed if the student’s use of a cellphone involves other violations such as cheating and invasions of personal privacy, the policy states.
According to the policy, cellphones are allowed at school events during non-school hours.
The distract is not liable for the loss, destruction or theft of any device brought to school. All cellphones and electronic devices are brought at the risk of the owner.