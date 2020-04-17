Adriana Wood.jpg (copy)

Adriana Wood (left), an ATC Early College student, was awarded the Outstanding Student Award for Associate in Science in 2019. She is pictured with Lynn Rickabaugh (right), mathematics department chair.

 Aiken Standard file photo

George H. “Buck” Grant Award

• Pei-En Tu, Aiken

Student Service Award

• Brandon Rivera, Belvedere

Outstanding Student Awards

The following award recipients were nominated by faculty in recognition of their academic achievements and dedication to their education.

• Associate in Arts: Jacob K. Clerc, Warrenville

• Associate in Science: Chelsie D. Jablonski, North Augusta

• Associate in Applied Science in Public Services: Hannah E. Reason, Aiken

• Business & Computer Technology Division: Luke Fetterhoff, North Augusta

• Health Sciences Division: Angela Towns, Augusta, GA

• Technical Education Division: James Thomas, North Augusta

Leadership and Service Awards

The following honorees have held student leadership roles in their respective organizations and have positively represented the College both on-campus and in the community.

• Kyle Perry, Aiken: Campus Ambassador

• Victoria "Tori" Shekastehband, Aiken: Campus Ambassador

• William "Ross" Snider, North Augusta: Campus Ambassador

• Karen Beler, Aiken: Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member

• Sam Greenwald, North Augusta: Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member

• Chelsie Jablonski, North Augusta: Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member

• Lydia Manning, North Augusta: American Welding Society President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Chelsea Parker, New Ellenton: American Welding Society Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Daniela Espaillat, Augusta, GA: Christian Life Club President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Elisabeth Harkins, North Augusta: Christian Life Club Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Tonya Adams, Warrenville: HOSA - President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Megan Daw, North Augusta: HOSA Secretary/Student Leadership Council Member

• Angela Towns, Augusta, GA: Lambda Nu President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Kayla Rikard, Aiken: Lambda Nu Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Laura Isbel, Martinez, GA: Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Julie Reibsome, Aiken: Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Samantha Estrada, Augusta, GA: Student EMS Association President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Carl Culpepper, New Ellenton: Student EMS Association Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Brandon Rivera, Belvedere: Student Government Association President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Quincy Dobbs, Graniteville: Student Government Association Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Rebekah Benson, Clearwater: Student Medical Assisting Association - Vice President/Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member

• Cierra Smith, Augusta, GA: Student Medical Assisting Association President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Meredith Hall, Evans, GA: Student Nurses Association President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Leslie Young, Aiken: Student Nurses Association Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Philip Boatwright, Aiken: Student Veterans Association Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member

• Lisa Washington, North Augusta: Student Veterans Association President/Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member

ATC Foundation Scholarship Recipients

The following current ATC students were selected for a scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.

• Aiken Lion's Club Scholarship, $1,000: Brittany Bargstedt, North Augusta; Brittany Hyman, Augusta, GA

• Amelia Grace Mottel Memorial Nursing Scholarship, $500: Alexis Williams, Martinez GA

• American Association of University Women Scholarship, $500: Becki Berry, Gilbert SC; Eddybel Cardenas, Aiken SC; Taylor Field, Aiken; Jennifer Gay, North Augusta; Britteny Gibson, Augusta, GA; Morgan Gietz, Lexington; Fannie Hammonds, Johnston SC; Whitney Hornsby, Aiken; Krysta Horton, North Augusta; Stephanie Johnson, North Augusta; Katherine Johnson, Ridge Spring; Kateland Kobza, Grovetown, GA; Taylor Latorre, North Augusta; Victoria Lynch, North Augusta; Brianna Miller, Aiken; Kaylee Price, Gilbert; McKinley Pritchard, Barnwell; Andrea Schoolfield, Graniteville; Jaqauyse Walker, North Augusta; and Faith Zikusooka, North Augusta

• Angela Watkins Memorial Scholarship, $500: Taylor Eagans, West Columbia; and Heather Hickok-Mahan, Aiken

• Ashley J. Little Endowment Scholarship, $3,000: Heather Lockhart-Lamar, North Augusta

• ATC Book Scholarship, $300: Shelby Hurst, Aiken; Jazmyn Mitchell, North Augusta; and Andrea Price, Martinez, GA

• ATC Industrial Maintenance Technology Faculty Scholarship, $500: Ronald Ergle, Graniteville

• ATC Nursing Faculty Scholarship, $500: Sharonda Robinson, Aiken

• ATC Presidential Scholarship, $2,000: Davina Allen, Augusta, GA; Lora Baxley, North Augusta; David Foisy, Warrenville; Shana Patterson, New Ellenton; Laura Pharr, Aiken; Kernesha Pixley, North Augusta; Andrew Porter, North Augusta; Ciara Savage, Martinez, GA; Brittany Warren, North Augusta; and Mercy Workman, Aiken SC

• ATC Surgical Technology Scholarship, $1,000: Dallis Jefferson, Aiken

• Bridge the Gap Scholarship: Ketorrin Edwards, North Augusta; John Christopher Matthews, Aiken; and Luis Mendez, Aiken

• D. A. Norton Endowment Scholarship, $600: Jesus Magdaleno, Windsor

• Donald Bleasdale Memorial Book Scholarship, $300: Brian Parks, Aiken SC

• Early Childhood Scholarship, $912: Hannah Reason, Aiken

• Energy Solutions Engineering Technology Scholarship, $500: Pedro Diaz, North Augusta; Darcy Meisinger, North Augusta; and Shawn Wilson, North Augusta

• George Dickey Endowment Scholarship, $1,050: Brandyce Thompson, North Augusta

• Henry Pickens Cato II Endowment Scholarship, $1,250: Macy Palmer, Warrenville

• Hilda Delionbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship, $550: Emily Perez, Aiken

• Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Nursing Scholarship, $1,000: Laterria Brayboy, Aiken

• Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Radiologic Technology Scholarship, $1,000: Judith Cerda, Aiken

• Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Surgical Technology Scholarship, $1,000: Brittany Rivers, North Augusta

• Joe DeVore Scholarship Endowment, $1,750: Madison Zimmerman, North Augusta

• Kevin & Karen Tempel Scholarship, $1,000: Shikorian Corbitt, New Ellenton; Billy Ingram, Aiken; and Kayla Pokora, North Augusta

• Marlin L. Knight Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship, $500: Jennifer Lopez-Ruiz, New Ellenton

• Midland Valley Chamber of Commerce Scholarship $1,500: Christopher Arthur, Langley

• Mr. and Mrs. William Kolosvary Scholarship, $300: Melissa Dill, Williston

• Nancy Moore Thurmond Endowment Scholarship, $700: Emily Morris, Graniteville

• Nuclear Suppliers Association Scholarship, $1,000: Amber Villanueva, Beech Island

• Rogers Book Scholarship, $300: Austin Deremigio, Graniteville

• Rudy Mason Endowment Scholarship, $650: Pei-En Tu, Aiken SC

• Sand River Women's Club Scholarship, $1,000: Tracy Charles-Farmer, North Augusta

• Susan A. Winsor Endowment Scholarship, $1,650: Angela Harley, Graniteville

• Welding Scholarship, $500: Ty Johnson, Johnston

• Women of Woodside Scholarship, $500: Ashley Ferguson, Graniteville

• Vernon R. Ford Second Year Recipients, $1,000: Eric Rodgers, Edgefield; Kemar Bartley, New Ellenton; Brianna Kenney, Aiken; Thomas Clayton, North Augusta; Branson Jones, Warrenville; and Orren Burke, Langley