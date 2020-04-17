George H. “Buck” Grant Award
• Pei-En Tu, Aiken
Student Service Award
• Brandon Rivera, Belvedere
Outstanding Student Awards
The following award recipients were nominated by faculty in recognition of their academic achievements and dedication to their education.
• Associate in Arts: Jacob K. Clerc, Warrenville
• Associate in Science: Chelsie D. Jablonski, North Augusta
• Associate in Applied Science in Public Services: Hannah E. Reason, Aiken
• Business & Computer Technology Division: Luke Fetterhoff, North Augusta
• Health Sciences Division: Angela Towns, Augusta, GA
• Technical Education Division: James Thomas, North Augusta
Leadership and Service Awards
The following honorees have held student leadership roles in their respective organizations and have positively represented the College both on-campus and in the community.
• Kyle Perry, Aiken: Campus Ambassador
• Victoria "Tori" Shekastehband, Aiken: Campus Ambassador
• William "Ross" Snider, North Augusta: Campus Ambassador
• Karen Beler, Aiken: Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member
• Sam Greenwald, North Augusta: Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member
• Chelsie Jablonski, North Augusta: Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member
• Lydia Manning, North Augusta: American Welding Society President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Chelsea Parker, New Ellenton: American Welding Society Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Daniela Espaillat, Augusta, GA: Christian Life Club President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Elisabeth Harkins, North Augusta: Christian Life Club Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Tonya Adams, Warrenville: HOSA - President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Megan Daw, North Augusta: HOSA Secretary/Student Leadership Council Member
• Angela Towns, Augusta, GA: Lambda Nu President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Kayla Rikard, Aiken: Lambda Nu Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Laura Isbel, Martinez, GA: Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Julie Reibsome, Aiken: Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Samantha Estrada, Augusta, GA: Student EMS Association President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Carl Culpepper, New Ellenton: Student EMS Association Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Brandon Rivera, Belvedere: Student Government Association President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Quincy Dobbs, Graniteville: Student Government Association Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Rebekah Benson, Clearwater: Student Medical Assisting Association - Vice President/Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member
• Cierra Smith, Augusta, GA: Student Medical Assisting Association President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Meredith Hall, Evans, GA: Student Nurses Association President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Leslie Young, Aiken: Student Nurses Association Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Philip Boatwright, Aiken: Student Veterans Association Vice President/Student Leadership Council Member
• Lisa Washington, North Augusta: Student Veterans Association President/Campus Ambassador/Student Leadership Council Member
ATC Foundation Scholarship Recipients
The following current ATC students were selected for a scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
• Aiken Lion's Club Scholarship, $1,000: Brittany Bargstedt, North Augusta; Brittany Hyman, Augusta, GA
• Amelia Grace Mottel Memorial Nursing Scholarship, $500: Alexis Williams, Martinez GA
• American Association of University Women Scholarship, $500: Becki Berry, Gilbert SC; Eddybel Cardenas, Aiken SC; Taylor Field, Aiken; Jennifer Gay, North Augusta; Britteny Gibson, Augusta, GA; Morgan Gietz, Lexington; Fannie Hammonds, Johnston SC; Whitney Hornsby, Aiken; Krysta Horton, North Augusta; Stephanie Johnson, North Augusta; Katherine Johnson, Ridge Spring; Kateland Kobza, Grovetown, GA; Taylor Latorre, North Augusta; Victoria Lynch, North Augusta; Brianna Miller, Aiken; Kaylee Price, Gilbert; McKinley Pritchard, Barnwell; Andrea Schoolfield, Graniteville; Jaqauyse Walker, North Augusta; and Faith Zikusooka, North Augusta
• Angela Watkins Memorial Scholarship, $500: Taylor Eagans, West Columbia; and Heather Hickok-Mahan, Aiken
• Ashley J. Little Endowment Scholarship, $3,000: Heather Lockhart-Lamar, North Augusta
• ATC Book Scholarship, $300: Shelby Hurst, Aiken; Jazmyn Mitchell, North Augusta; and Andrea Price, Martinez, GA
• ATC Industrial Maintenance Technology Faculty Scholarship, $500: Ronald Ergle, Graniteville
• ATC Nursing Faculty Scholarship, $500: Sharonda Robinson, Aiken
• ATC Presidential Scholarship, $2,000: Davina Allen, Augusta, GA; Lora Baxley, North Augusta; David Foisy, Warrenville; Shana Patterson, New Ellenton; Laura Pharr, Aiken; Kernesha Pixley, North Augusta; Andrew Porter, North Augusta; Ciara Savage, Martinez, GA; Brittany Warren, North Augusta; and Mercy Workman, Aiken SC
• ATC Surgical Technology Scholarship, $1,000: Dallis Jefferson, Aiken
• Bridge the Gap Scholarship: Ketorrin Edwards, North Augusta; John Christopher Matthews, Aiken; and Luis Mendez, Aiken
• D. A. Norton Endowment Scholarship, $600: Jesus Magdaleno, Windsor
• Donald Bleasdale Memorial Book Scholarship, $300: Brian Parks, Aiken SC
• Early Childhood Scholarship, $912: Hannah Reason, Aiken
• Energy Solutions Engineering Technology Scholarship, $500: Pedro Diaz, North Augusta; Darcy Meisinger, North Augusta; and Shawn Wilson, North Augusta
• George Dickey Endowment Scholarship, $1,050: Brandyce Thompson, North Augusta
• Henry Pickens Cato II Endowment Scholarship, $1,250: Macy Palmer, Warrenville
• Hilda Delionbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship, $550: Emily Perez, Aiken
• Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Nursing Scholarship, $1,000: Laterria Brayboy, Aiken
• Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Radiologic Technology Scholarship, $1,000: Judith Cerda, Aiken
• Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County Surgical Technology Scholarship, $1,000: Brittany Rivers, North Augusta
• Joe DeVore Scholarship Endowment, $1,750: Madison Zimmerman, North Augusta
• Kevin & Karen Tempel Scholarship, $1,000: Shikorian Corbitt, New Ellenton; Billy Ingram, Aiken; and Kayla Pokora, North Augusta
• Marlin L. Knight Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship, $500: Jennifer Lopez-Ruiz, New Ellenton
• Midland Valley Chamber of Commerce Scholarship $1,500: Christopher Arthur, Langley
• Mr. and Mrs. William Kolosvary Scholarship, $300: Melissa Dill, Williston
• Nancy Moore Thurmond Endowment Scholarship, $700: Emily Morris, Graniteville
• Nuclear Suppliers Association Scholarship, $1,000: Amber Villanueva, Beech Island
• Rogers Book Scholarship, $300: Austin Deremigio, Graniteville
• Rudy Mason Endowment Scholarship, $650: Pei-En Tu, Aiken SC
• Sand River Women's Club Scholarship, $1,000: Tracy Charles-Farmer, North Augusta
• Susan A. Winsor Endowment Scholarship, $1,650: Angela Harley, Graniteville
• Welding Scholarship, $500: Ty Johnson, Johnston
• Women of Woodside Scholarship, $500: Ashley Ferguson, Graniteville
• Vernon R. Ford Second Year Recipients, $1,000: Eric Rodgers, Edgefield; Kemar Bartley, New Ellenton; Brianna Kenney, Aiken; Thomas Clayton, North Augusta; Branson Jones, Warrenville; and Orren Burke, Langley