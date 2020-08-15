NORTH AUGUSTA — Local families had a variety of options Saturday in preparing for the 2020-21 school year, with three back-to-school giveaways being offered around North Augusta. All were held in drive-thru style, with volunteers bringing out the goodies, and face masks being part of the scene.
The first possibility of the day, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., was in Summerfield Park, with dozens of backpacks being distributed in an effort sponsored by Faith and Family Foundation, Back to Black and Perry Elite. Kenton Makin, part of the volunteer crew, noted that each backpack was equipped with age-appropriate school supplies, along with a container of hand sanitizer.
The Family YMCA, in North Hills Plaza, was the site of the second effort, which ran from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m., under the guidance of Unify: North Augusta. Familiar figures from a variety of kid-friendly movies were part of the scene. Brandy Mitchell, the event's organizer, said the effort included the donation and distribution of more than 200 backpacks, each with an age-appropriate mixture of supplies, backed by a variety of businesses and other boosters.
Third in line, from 11:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m., was a gathering on Bradleyville Road, in an open field, with Makin, Chesney Tyler, Henri Perry, Richard Bush, Willis Holley and other volunteers having moved uphill from their prior post in Summerfield Park. The day's final data, Makin said, included more than 200 book bags and a variety of supplies being distributed.