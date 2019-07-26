Palmetto Golf Club was friendly territory for Morgan Deneen Friday as the 2019 Coastal Carolina University graduate started and ended the day atop the Palmetto Amateur standings, in action at Palmetto Golf Club.
Deneen, of Tustin, California, shot a 71, leading to a three-day total of 204 – good enough for a three-point tournament lead over his nearest neighbors: Christian Salzer, of Sumter; Eugene Hong, of Gainesville, Florida; and Greyson Porter, of Clearwater, Florida, all at 207. Action is to conclude today.
Deneen, following his Friday tour, commented, "I appreciated how the wind was up. I'm one that knows how to grind that around ... I didn't have my best stuff today, but with the wind out here, it allowed me to grind out some pars, and no one could really chase me down."
Salzer and Hong both shot 69 Friday, and Porter wound up at 72. Closest behind them for the tournament overall, at 208 overall, were Jansen Smith, of San Angelo, Texas; Jamie Wilson, of Mount Pleasant; Augustin Segundo Olivo Pinto, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Caleb Proveaux, of Lexington.
Friday's best data belonged to Evan Brown, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. He shot 62, for a three-day total of 210.
"I was very pleased with today's conditions," he said. "It was great weather ... The greens were in great shape, rolling really nicely – allowed me to make a lot of putts, and the pins were definitely not in very easy positions. They definitely allowed for some tough shots and sometimes some bad breaks, but ... I got a little bit lucky today."
Aiken County's closest representative, tied for 15th, was Jake Carter, who shot 73 Friday, for a three-day total of 212.
Deneen, looking toward Saturday's action, said, "I don't know what to expect. I'm ready to shoot low and go out and win it by shooting under par, and if conditions pick up and greens are fast again, pin placement are tough, (then) even par I'll be very happy with as well."
Friday highlights, he said, included a stroke of good luck on the 15th hole, when he launched a hook but struck a tree and still managed to make par.
He said Aiken's historic course is new to him. "I actually played the front nine for the first time the day before the event, got rained out, couldn't play the back and came in completely blind, not knowing anything. Just had a yardage book and no caddie. It was a learning experience and I really got after it the second day, once I played it."
The tournament's host site, Palmetto Golf Club, is one of the South's oldest, dating back to 1892. Among the top tournament sponsors are Adidas, Club Car, TaylorMade, Security Federal, Corteva, South State and First Citizens.