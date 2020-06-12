The fall was anything but a season of sharing for Emily Crenshaw.
She and her South Aiken volleyball teammates had to settle for shared region title after shared region title with crosstown rival Aiken throughout their high school careers, and they kept winding up on the wrong side of the tiebreaker.
Senior year meant it was finally time to put an end to that for Crenshaw, who last year shared Aiken Standard Volleyball Player of the Year honors.
Not this year – the award is all hers after she led the T-Breds to that elusive outright Region 5-AAAA crown.
She said following a sweep of Airport to clinch a perfect region record that the T-Breds left little doubt the title belonged to them, and her play all season long left no doubt that she's the area's best.
Crenshaw, who signed in November to play Division I volleyball at USC Upstate, ended the season with 341 kills on a .416 hitting percentage plus 47 aces and 62 total blocks. She surpassed 1,000 career kills and earned All-State and North-South honors while leading the T-Breds to within a couple of points of the Lower State championship match.
There wasn't much opponents could do to neutralize her, especially when the T-Breds were in top form defensively and passing the ball perfectly. She hit .300 or better in 22 different matches, including .800 and .773 matches in a pair of 17-kill, three-set sweeps against Airport.
She beat out a group of finalists that all made All-State and North-South teams, including Wagener-Salley's Victoria Alger, Strom Thurmond's Ashley Deese and Barnwell's Autumn Smoke.