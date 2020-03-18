As the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to rise in South Carolina, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian announced Wednesday that public access to all county facilities would be restricted.
“It’s to protect the public and our staff,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to minimize the opportunities for the spread of the disease.”
The restriction took effect at the close of business Wednesday and will remain in place until “at least” April 3, according to a news release.
But Killian said the public would be allowed to attend the County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center. It will be held in the Sandlapper Room on the Government Center’s first floor.
The public should use the entrance underneath the stairways at the front of the building, which faces University Parkway in Aiken, Killian said.
The release stated that county employees would continue to report to their workstations, but would be conducting business through online portals, over the telephone and by U.S. mail.