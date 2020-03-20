The Zach Williams “Rescue Story” tour has been postponed, according to a news release from CMA Media Promotions.
The sold-out concert in Aiken was to be April 2 at Millbrook Baptist Church with guests “We the Kingdom” and “Cain.”
The Jonesboro, Arkansas-raised and Nashville, Tennessee-based artist has become one of contemporary Christian music's leading artists and songwriters by carving a niche with his singular blend of southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting, which awarded him his first Grammy award with his debut album, 2017’s “Chain Breaker,” according to an earlier news release from CMA.