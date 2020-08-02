The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused many plans to change, including those for a pair of youth lacrosse tournaments that originally were scheduled for Asheville, North Carolina.
Carpetbagger Lacrosse LLC moved the events to the Powderhouse Polo Field in Aiken because “obviously, nothing is going on in North Carolina,” said Trent Brown, who owns and operates Carpetbagger with Steve Schattner.
“It’s been a different kind of summer for everybody,” Brown added. “This hasn’t been a normal year.”
The Aiken Summer Classic for girls was held July 25 and 26, and the Aiken Summer Classic for boys took place this past Saturday and Sunday.
Brown said he learned about Aiken while one of his daughters was participating in a lacrosse tournament in Wellington, Florida, which, like Aiken, is a place where polo is played.
When Carpetbagger, which is based in the Charlotte area of North Carolina, needed another location recently for its Asheville events for boys and girls, “we came down here (to Aiken) to look at the polo field and meet some people,” Brown said. “We were pleasantly surprised. Downtown Aiken is really, really cool, and we thought the families of our players would enjoy it.”
The Aiken Summer Classic for girls had 38 club teams, and there were around 30 club teams in the Aiken Summer Classic for boys.
“The feedback we’re getting from players is that the field conditions are great,” Schattner said.
Because of the pandemic, “we allowed only one parent per family (with a player) to come,” Brown said, and there were temperature screenings for team members.
Teams from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia participated in the Aiken Summer Classic for boys.
“The average roster is about 20 players, and we’ve got around 30 teams, so that’s about 600 players,” Schattner said. “And then, with one parent per player, we’ve got about 1,200 people here.”
According to its website, Carpetbagger’s focus “is on destination tournaments that separate themselves from other youth tournaments that may come and go.”
Carpetbagger would like to offer youth lacrosse tournaments again in Aiken, “but not at this time of year because it is so hot,” Brown said. “We’ve talked about potentially January or May, something like that.”