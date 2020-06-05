A class of firsts graduated from Ridge Spring-Monetta High School on Friday morning.
The class of 2020, comprising dozens of students, awash in robin blue and white and gold, is the first to graduate on the new football field. The first to – at least for a little while – walk the new halls. The first to graduate during a pandemic that has culled education, business, sports and entertainment alike. The first to have a virtual awards night and a drive-thru baccalaureate ceremony.
"This year has definitely been a year to remember. And although it may not have gone the way you would have scripted it, it is befitting that we sit here this morning, having your commencement ceremony on campus, on this field," Principal KaRon Webb said. "Think about it."
For Wyatt LaDue, at the time a soon-to-be graduate, Friday was both exciting and relieving.
"I feel great," the 17-year-old said.
"I mean, you have the whole world ahead of you," he continued, "and now you get to see what the world will put in your hands."
LaDue plans to enter the workforce and seek opportunities there. Others in his class are headed to college or are joining the military.
Webb, before the 64th commencement ceremony, said he wanted graduates to know that as they grow and make their respective ways in the world, changes will come. Their senior year is a prime example. The principal emphasized the value of flexibility, resiliency and adaptability.
"In just a few months, I have no doubt that reality will hit us like a ton of bricks. Even though that may seem overwhelming, we will be fine," Conner Derek Goss, the salutatorian, said during his on-stage address. "This is why we're graduating. The people who led us to this moment – our parents, loved ones, teachers, coaches and many more – have prepared us for this new reality."
There will never be a Ridge Spring-Monetta class, Webb said, like 2020.