The City of Aiken has issued a suspension of yard sale permits and will close public offices at noon Thursday in accordance with the federal recommendation of social distancing through March 31.
Business can still be conducted over the telephone or online and payments can continue to be made using the drivethru or the drop box located at 135 Laurens St. SW.
Both of these suspensions are in place to keep with the recommendations from the S.C. governor, state DHEC and federal authorities calling for social distancing and avoidance of public gatherings.