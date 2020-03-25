A worker at the Shaw Industries plant in Aiken County has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The plant, near Interstate 20 and Columbia Highway North, will not shut down and remains operational, according to an undated statement from Mike Fromm, the company's chief human resources officer.
"As part of Shaw's ongoing COVID-19 preparedness measures, all Shaw plants are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis," Fromm said. "This facility has been cleaned and disinfected 19 times since the associate's last day at work on March 20."
A message distributed to plant workers contained similar information.
Those who were in close contact with the person who tested positive have been identified, Fromm said, and will self-quarantine.
Shaw Industries was made aware of the positive test late Tuesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control that same day announced one new COVID-19 case in the county, bringing the total to two. It is unclear if the Shaw Industries case is the new case reported by the state, or if the worker lives in Aiken County.
Seven COVID-19-related deaths and more than 340 cases of the disease have been reported in South Carolina as of Tuesday.