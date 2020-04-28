The wait has been longer than anticipated for the debut of Aiken’s first Wild Wing Cafe.
In February, Wild Wing CEO Steve Weigel told the Aiken Standard that the restaurant would open “hopefully” in early April at the former site of Travinia Italian Kitchen on Fabian Drive.
Recently, however, he said Aiken’s Wild Wing wouldn’t begin serving customers until “right around” the end of June at the earliest.
“The latest we would open probably would be right at the beginning of August,” Weigel added.
The uncertainty about the date is because of the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-March, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered restaurants in South Carolina to stop offering dine-in services and that mandate still is in effect.
There also are restrictions on restaurant operations in other states.
“We need to understand what the governor of South Carolina wants us to do and then build our plans around that,” Weigel said. “Until he is able to share that, it’s really hard for us to know how we can pull this off. It has been a little bit more complex than we expected.”
Many of the employees at existing Wild Wing Cafes have been furloughed, “so we don’t have enough people to do the training right now” of the new Aiken Wild Wing employees, Weigel said. “We would have to call them back and get a team together. It takes a couple of weeks to train before being ready to open. ”
Travinia Italian Kitchen closed in December 2016. The building where it was located is in the process of being refurbished.
“We’ve been working on the inside, and it is about 70 percent done right now,” Weigel said. “We’ve stayed within the existing footprint except for breaking through a wall and adding another side to the bar. We’ve added a stage and a live music component as well.
“When it was Travinia, there were windows in the kitchen, so you could see what was happening,” he continued. “We left them in there because we want to showcase how we fry our fresh wings and then bake them, which is different from how most people do it.”
In addition, the building’s interior has been repainted.
“We also are painting the outside with our black and white colors,” Weigel said. “We’re leaving the brickwork alone because it is very nice.”
The goal, he continued, “is to finish out the building and have it completely done by the end of May.”
Another important step is to bring in new equipment, but Weigel didn’t know, for sure, when that would happen.
“We aren’t ready to pull that trigger yet until we have a better idea of what the governor is going to do,” he said.
Weigel believes Aiken’s Wild Wing will have 80 to 90 employees, but the size of its staff might be as high as 100.
Jobs already have been offered to approximately 70 people.
“We expect it (the restaurant) to do very well for us because of the city of Aiken’s population and the great people you have,” Weigel said. “Also, from what we could tell, there aren’t a lot of areas in Aiken for live music. We think the background of polo and horse racing and everything else lends itself to our brand. We’re bringing some of those elements into the building to make sure that everyone feels like we understand what makes Aiken such a great place to live in America.”
Wild Wing has franchises, but the company will own Aiken’s Wild Wing.
“We are excited,” Weigel said. “This is one of the smaller footprints that we have. Our plan is to stay within that footprint for the first year and then expand out after that. I definitely think we’ll have to expand in the future.”
Founded in Hilton Head in 1990, Wild Wing has more than 40 restaurants in South Carolina and eight other states.
There are Wild Wing eateries in Columbia. Georgia’s locations include Augusta and Grovetown.
In addition to chicken wings and a variety of sauces, Wild Wing Cafes serve salads, hamburgers, wraps and other types of food.
They also offer a wide selection of beer.
For more information, visit wildwingcafe.com.