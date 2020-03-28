Listed below are the presidential candidates' platforms and proposals as they relate to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. It is by no means an exhaustive list and is largely sourced from the candidates' respective websites and other prepared information.
Candidates are listed alphabetically and by party. President Donald Trump is seeking reelection.
DEMOCRATS
Joe Biden, former vice president
- Make free testing widely available.
- Accelerate treatments and vaccine.
- Provide aid to workers, families, small businesses.
- Utilize military resources.
Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Ensure everyone gets the care they need.
- Utilize military resources.
- Waive student loan payments during the crisis.
- Combat price gouging.
REPUBLICANS
Donald Trump, president
- Identify high-risk and low-risk coronavirus areas.
- Ensure solution is not worse than the problem.
- Restart economy and businesses safely.
- Utilize Defense Production Act.