Polls across South Carolina open this morning — they'll stay open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — for primary elections.
Aiken County voters will decide or have a say in myriad Republican races: federal, U.S. House and Senate; state, S.C. House and Senate; and local, Aiken County Council and sheriff, among others.
- Curious about who's on the ballot, the candidates themselves or the pair of advisory questions? A full breakdown, here.
- Want to know the precautions polling places and staffers are taking amid the novel coronavirus pandemic? Click here.
- Need to find your polling place? Use this list or check the S.C. Election Commission website.
10 a.m.
Doug Leader, the clerk at Aiken Precinct No. 1 in the Municipal Building downtown, reported just before 10 a.m. that everything was going smoothly and it had been busier than he expected.
Sixty people had voted so far.
"With everybody voting absentee and people being afraid to come out, a lot of people expected it to be a low turnout," Leader said. "But this is a reasonable turnout for an election like this."
As for the poll workers and how they were doing, "As you can see, we're all wearing our masks and we’re sanitizing everything. Everything is working," Leader said.
Poll manager Gloria Driver was checking voter IDs from behind a sneeze guard.
"I was afraid we would be bored to death," she said. "It's not 'overbusy,' but people aren't lined up. It's steady, regular."
Driver was wearing a face mask and gloves.
"You’ve got to do what makes them (voters) safe," she said. "I'm not the least bit worried about me. I'm healthy, but I wouldn't want to make anybody else unsafe."
9:45 a.m.
Precincts 56 and 72, at the Aiken Electric Cooperative along Wagener Road, have together seen 54 voters today.
Absentee voting in the precincts has so far outpaced in-person voting.
8:35 a.m.
At the Columbus Club along Spaulding Drive, "Everything is going smoothly," one poll staffer said.
People were lined up before 7 a.m., the staffer added.
Precinct 70 has seen 27 voters; Precinct 79, six voters.
7 a.m.
Polls are open. Go vote.
Staff writers Colin Demarest, Matthew Enfinger and Dede Biles contributed to this report.