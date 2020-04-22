The decision was inevitable, but that didn't make it sting any less for area coaches, athletes and fans when the spring sports season and athletic year ended Wednesday.
Voting and announcements made by the South Carolina High School League and South Carolina Independent School Association were merely a formality – the announcement by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic ruled out sports, as well.
Knowing it was coming was one thing but having to hear it after trying to remain hopeful for the athletes to get another chance was deflating, said Strom Thurmond athletic director and head baseball coach Mack Hite.
"It's just a punch in the gut, really. I think a lot of people knew it was coming. It's the right decision," he said. "That doesn't make it any easier for the kids and for the coaches and everybody that's put in so much time. For our seniors at Strom Thurmond and really everywhere, I just hurt for them because you work so hard with that group of kids your whole life anticipating that one final year, that one last ride. To have it taken away from them due to this virus is just really, really sad. It really is, and I hate it. My heart goes out to all those seniors at our school and in our area and across the country that had their careers ended too short. It's just what might have been. ... It's just really devastating."
Many thought that ride would be over back in mid-March when schools were initially closed, but coaches and athletes continued to prepare – in virtual training sessions and on their own – just in case they got another chance.
First-year Aiken High athletic director Phillip Blacha was looking forward to the remainder of the spring as a chance to continue learning on the job. Instead, that disappointment is compounded by the termination of what he expected to be a promising spring season for the Hornets.
"It's like you miss out on that 'What if?' opportunity, and I think that's probably gonna be the lagging result from all this," he said. "What could have happened? We'll never know. ... There's roughly 4 million seniors in the United States, and a majority of them are not gonna be able to go senior prom, graduation, senior skip day, senior breakfast. Stuff like that. Even though athletics is a big portion of it, it's small compared to the grand scheme of things."
It's a waiting game now, as coaches and athletic directors are living at the discretion of the governor and the decisions made well above the school level. The next deadline is June 1, the start of the summer sports season, but that's only a possibility if statewide restrictions are lifted.
Blacha pointed out the uncertainty is far from over, wondering what might happen to fall sports and beyond for both athletes and fans. Until then, all they can do is continue to prepare and hope for the best.
"We've always preached to stay positive and battle through adversity, and the things that you learn on the field as an athlete are things that help you within life," Hite said. "This is definitely one of those unfortunate life things that just happens, and now it's about how we respond to it as people and hopefully that we can come out of this with some type of positive and learning experience and growth."