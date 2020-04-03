The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people in Aiken live their lives.
The threat of contracting COVID-19 may cause some local residents fear, but there are ways to combat and control that fear and anxiety.
“Having a healthy mindset is essential to getting through this pandemic,” said Whitney O’Connor, director of business development at Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services.
“Because we are all now hyper-vigilant about our own physical health, it takes a toll on our mental health,” O’Connor said.
People need to focus on things they can control, O'Connor said.
Folks are doing whatever they can in Aiken to stay connected to one another: holding drive-by birthday parties, visiting through glass, having Netflix watch-parties and leaving inspirational chalk art on walking tracks.
Staying connected is vital
Dana Rideout, a licensed professional counselor, said staying connected is important right now.
“I heard on NPR yesterday a story where a gentleman’s grandmother liked cats, and so he asked people to send pictures of their cats, and they were sending like tens of thousands of these things,” she said.
“What it’s about is connection, because as animals, we find our safety – therefore our comfort – with our herd, members of our herd.”
When we get disconnected from that herd, that’s when we start getting filled with more angst, including introverts, she said.
How to cope with anxiety
For those who are experiencing anxiety or fear, Rideout said they need to first and foremost not judge what their brain is doing.
“Meaning, don’t feel bad that you even feel nervous, because your brain is doing exactly what it was wired to do,” she said.
Rideout said when the "fight or flight" threat response kicks in, it completely hijacks the thinking part of your brain.
One way people can calm down when feeling anxious is to identify things around them, she said.
“It sounds very basic, but it’s really a cool way to give your threat response the experience of calm. You're kind of showing it that there is no lion chasing after you, there isn’t an immediate threat,” Rideout said.
“So you look around and you say, ‘Oh, OK, there’s a grey laptop and I see brown shoes, and there’s a silver lamp,’ and you do that for about five or six items in the room around you. It sounds boring, and that’s the point; because if your brain can experience something boring, then it knows that there’s not a threat, and it will start to send messages to your body to calm down.”
Rideout said people's emotions respond well to motion; when bodies go into fight or flight, they want to either run from the threat or fight the threat.
“Why not just go ahead, let your body do what it naturally wants to do as an animal that’s been threatened, and that is to move,” she said.
Rideout said in fight or flight mode, your brain thinks there is impending doom, but moving – especially dancing – creates dissonance.
"You start dancing to Bruno Mars, and your brain’s like, ‘What the heck just happened there?’” she said.
Another way to cope with fear and anxiety about coronavirus is to limit exposure to the news, O’Connor said.
“Schedule times when you will catch up on what’s going on,” she said.
Another option is to consider online counseling and “remember, we are all in this together,” she said.
'We will be fine'
“Unfortunately, the whole world has been affected by this virus, not just one person," O’Connor said. "It has affected our financial decisions, businesses, daily routines, mental health and our social calendar. Our brains are wired to take on challenges and solve problems. We can be resilient and persevere through this if we choose to contribute to the solutions of the problem.”
Rideout said it’s important to recognize that a lot of what people are feeling right now is discomfort related to grief: grieving the world as we know it, grieving schedules and being able to see friends.
“Because it’s going to be different from here on out, and we’ll get used to it, and it will become familiar; and we’ll get to a place of acceptance, just like we do everything else. But the discomfort comes from a genuine place, a very human place, and we will be fine,” Rideout said.