The S.C. Department of Education has launched a website, scremotelearning.com, offering digital teaching and learning resources for teachers, parents and students during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The information included on scremotelearning.com was both developed internally and vetted from outside sources for use by school districts as instructional resources, according to a news release Thursday from the S.C. Department of Education. The website offers support for remote learners that can be used by teachers across all grade levels.
“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”
Teachers can find remote instruction information, website resources and learning resources broken down for elementary, middle and high school students. Parents and students will find materials to use as instructional resources. Additional content will continue to be added as they are developed and vetted.
"We strongly invite and encourage teachers and parents to use this website to help navigate this challenging time in South Carolina,” Spearman sad. "We are continually working to support remote learning as we navigate this time.”