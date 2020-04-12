Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds and becoming windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.