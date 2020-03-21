A new website is offering the chance to purchase gift certificates from more than 50 small businesses in Aiken, including restaurants, retailers, jewelers, arts organizations, pharmacies and more.
The website, SupportAiken.com, was designed by Alison South Marketing Group in partnership with the Aiken Downtown Development Association.
Many local businesses have closed or reduced services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We ask that our community join us in supporting our local businesses now so we can all enjoy them later,” said Haley Knight, the executive director of the ADDA, in a news release.
For more information, to purchase a gift certificate or to get your business added to the website, go to SupportAiken.com.