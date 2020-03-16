Aiken City Council unanimously passed a resolution enacting a state of emergency due to the coronavirus Monday at a special midday meeting, though there have still been no confirmed cases in Aiken County.
The state of emergency will be enacted immediately and will stretch on until March 31. The resolution will limit sponsored events and social interactions.
The resolution is a direct – and related – response to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to temporarily shutter schools and colleges statewide through the end of March.
The state of emergency is meant as an "abundance of precaution," said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, and a chance to give the public a "sense of direction" that the City Council could get behind.
"If we wait to the point where we get like other communities with our country ... to where we react as we see it, we're behind the curve," Osbon said.
The coronavirus has mostly affected those with compromised immune systems, especially the elderly.
As stated in the resolution, public parks will be open but all recreation buildings connected to the parks will be closed to the public through the state of emergency.
All recreation activities are canceled, including, but not limited to, city-sponsored sports league games, practices and tournaments, as well as city-permitted or licensed events.
All permits, licensing and payment transactions should be handled online, by US mail, or over the telephone, though the city will not at this time cancel in-person transactions. The drive-thru option for bill payments will still be available to the public.
Municipal Court is canceled through March 31. Any scheduled bench trials or matters involving juries will be rescheduled.
City staff is encouraged to maintain the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggestion of at least 6 feet of distance when interacting with customers if they have to meet in person.
Basic city functions will continue, including core Public Safety functions, pick up of garbage, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs and landscaping.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the city is currently reviewing items on the upcoming March 23 City Council meeting that can be postponed until a later date. The City Council meeting will be held March 23, but items of public interest will be postponed until a later date, he said.
Postponed items will be ones that are anticipating strong public comment, such as the upcoming single-use plastic bag ban discussion, Bedenbaugh said.
The issue of employee pay was brought up as well. Bedenbaugh said that a federal bill that will be signed later this week will address issues with pay, but that individuals that will have to miss work due to coronavirus-related circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Council comments
City Council member Ed Girardeau voiced concerns with declaring the state of emergency, fearing that it could cause public panic.
"We could have done all the things we've planned on doing without declaring a state of emergency," Girardeau said.
Council member Kay Brohl assured Girardeau the city was not panicking, and that the state of emergency was to boost awareness within the Aiken community.
"It always falls on leaders ... to walk the fine line between abundance of caution and avoiding panic," Brohl said. "We want our citizens to know we are not panicking ... that causes more problems. This [state of emergency] is being taken to avoid that so that later on ... if things come up, we can be more prepared."