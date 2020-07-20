Tim Watkins was the only candidate for the Aiken Soil and Water Conservation District Commission to file by Monday's noon deadline for the Nov. 3 general election.
Originally, the cutoff was July 15, but it was extended five days for candidates, such as Watkins, who were required to file a petition.
The deadline was changed after Gov. Henry McMaster extended the state of emergency for South Carolina to July 26 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Soil and Water Conservation District Commission race is nonpartisan.
The deadline for nonpartisan candidates to file for various Water and Sewer District races in Aiken County remained July 15 because petitions were not required.
Robert J. Green is a commissioner of public works candidate for the College Acres Water and Sewer District.
Thomas V. Rear also filed, but he died after turning in his paperwork, according to scvotes.gov.
Franklin Jackson is the lone commissioner of public works candidate for the Bath Water and Sewer District.
No candidates filed as commissioner of public works candidates for the Clearwater Water and Sewer District and the Langley Water and Sewer District.