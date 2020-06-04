Residents can view Aiken County high school graduations via live streams today and Friday.
Spring commencement ceremonies, with modifications because of the COVID-19 pandemic, start today for public schools in Aiken County
Thursday's ceremonies include Midland Valley High School, North Augusta High School and Silver Bluff High School.
Friday's ceremonies include Aiken High School, South Aiken High School, Ridge Spring-Monetta High School and Wagener-Salley High School.
All ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m at the football stadium at each school.
All ceremonies also will be live-streamed and recorded.
Safety precautions will be implemented and strictly enforced, according to a news release from the school district. To ensure social distancing and meet the state's recommended guidelines, each graduate will receive two tickets, and tickets will be required for admittance into the stadiums.
Click the name of the school to watch the livestream:
Thursday
Friday
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School