Contact tracing plays a crucial role in stopping the spread of coronavirus, but health authorities are warning South Carolina residents to be wary of scams as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has trained around 700 contact tracers. These contact tracers will conduct interviews over the phone with infected people to determine who may have been exposed to COVID-19 in an effort to stop the spread of disease.
Contact tracers will never ask for a bank account or credit card number, Social Security number, money or immigration status, according to DHEC.
Contact tracers also will never threaten to take action if an infected person refuses to divulge who they may have exposed to COVID-19; participating in contact tracing is voluntary.
The public can double-check that a caller is a DHEC contact tracer by asking them to send an email (if their email ends in @dhec.sc.gov, they are a DHEC official) or by calling the DHEC regional epidemiology office to confirm the caller's name.
While encouraging South Carolinians to be vigilant of scam calls, DHEC is still strongly encouraging the public to participate in contact tracing.
“Our contact tracing team plays a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Mike Elieff, DHEC pubic health preparedness director, in a news release. “We encourage all South Carolinians to do their part by answering our call.”
Contact tracers will conduct interviews with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 and ask where they have been and who they have been in close contact with. Close contact, according to DHEC, is being less than 6 feet from a person for at least 15 minutes.
Contact tracers are required to keep information shared by the public confidential. They will reach out to those who have had close contact with an infected person and inform them of a potential exposure to COVID-19, without divulging the name or information of the infected person they were exposed to.
Being warned about a possible exposure to COVID-19 can buy people time to quarantine before they become infectious and spread the disease to other people.
According to DHEC, contact tracing is also one of the only tools health authorities have for stopping the spread by asymptomatic people. Alerting such people to a potential COVID-19 exposure can encourage them to get tested when they may not have otherwise due to a lack of COVID-19 symptoms, the agency said.
The public can report a potential COVID-19 scam caller by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or emailing disaster@leo.gov.