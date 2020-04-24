In late March, Tim O’Briant, the city's economic development director, began helping many small business owners in Aiken find funding options to keep their businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
O'Briant helped business owners apply for and understand the terms of the city's revolving small business loans program.
The program has served "as a bridge" to help businesses find other loan opportunities through the federal government, including the Paycheck Protection Program. The president added funding to the program when he signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic.
The new funding is bringing a feeling of relief to business owners such as Van Smith of Lionel Smith Ltd., who found out Tuesday that he received his loan from the PPP he applied for early this month.
"It's a good feeling," Smith said. "I'm hoping most of all that (the loan) might be forgiven, and that'll be a lot (less) to worry about."
Smith additionally received a loan from the city's revolving loan program, which he used to pay several bills.
Smith, however, said he has had trouble obtaining the Economic Injury Disaster Loan despite putting in his application nearly a month ago, an issue that has plagued many business owners around Aiken.
O'Briant said a lot of people who filled out applications for the federal loan programs in early April are still waiting to hear back on them.
The initial $349 billion small business COVID-19 relief program was tapped out barely two weeks after its initiation.
On Friday, Trump signed a $484 billion package that includes $250 billion request to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, $100 billion for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with $60 billion for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on development in urban neighborhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders and there's also $60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the Small Business Administration’s existing disaster aid program.
By design, the Paycheck Protection Program was meant to get money out quickly to as many small businesses as possible, using a formula based in part on workforce and payroll size. Some of the eligibility criteria was expanded, making it possible for some businesses with more than 500 employees to qualify if, for example, they met certain size standards for their industries or other conditions.
The Small Business Administration will forgive the PPP loans if companies meet certain benchmarks. The SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. At least 75% of the forgiven amount must be used for payroll.
Business owners who submitted applications during the first round of program funding are still on track to get the assistance they need, O'Briant said.
"Now (business owners) are watching anxiously and waiting for funds to be approved so they can continue to move through the (loan) process," O'Briant said.
The city anticipates receiving over $117,000 worth of supplemental funds from the CARES Act. The money will be added to the city's $1 million revolving small business loan program and will be used to further help Aiken businesses.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.