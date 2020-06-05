WAGENER — Ryant Robert Argroe and Stephanie Amber Bell started Wagener-Salley High School's commencement procession Friday morning, and it wrapped up with a pair of Yons: Brett Wesley and Rachel Ansley.
This year's graduate corps numbered 56, with top honors going to valedictorian Jennifer Sampson and salutatorian Taunija Swedenburg. Masks and various elements of "social distancing" were part of the scenery.
Addressing the assembly, Swedenburg acknowledged that she and her classmates were born around the time when the country was dealing with the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and is now wrapping up its K-12 studies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is evident that ... the class of 2020 was made to overcome," she said. "Let this fact be remembered by us as we continue to overcome obstacles for the rest of our lives."
Sampson, at the microphone a few minutes later, added, "We've made it this far, and sometimes I wonder how we made it here at all, but I know that it was from the help of others, such as our families and teachers, and our self-determination, that we are standing here before you today."
Among the high-profile guests was King Laurence, known to some local residents as a former principal of Busbee Elementary School, also in Wagener, and now as the superintendent of Aiken County's school system.
Laurence congratulated the soon-to-be graduates.
"You've been given a great gift," he said. "Your lives will be filled with countless victories, but you're also going to know some disappointment. When that happens, if you approach those challenges with the same courage, dignity and grace with which you have conquered this one, I have no doubt that the future is not only bright for all of you, but the future is bright for those of us whose shoes you will one day fill."
Graduates offered some thoughts after the ceremony.
"I'm kind of excited, because I'm ready to get to working, but it's a little strange, because we didn't get to have a normal senior year, or graduation," said Logan Rushton, whose plans include working in a convenience store while preparing to attend art school.
The biggest man on the block may have been football standout Jervaris Schofield Jr., listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He is on course to play defensive tackle by way of a scholarship to Hutchinson Community College, in Kansas.
"I've been ready to get back to the grind of football," Schofield said, adding that he is considering a career in education and coaching. "It depends on where it all ends."