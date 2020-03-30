Aiken Center for the Arts unveiled an online video tour for the public to view the American Academy of Equine Art exhibition.
“We are very excited that we are hosting it in Aiken,” Mayor Rick Osbon said on the video. “We think this is a great chance to bring some normalcy and peace in this uncertain time.”
The American Academy of Equine Art exhibition is a juried show featuring paintings, drawings, sculptures and more from 51 artists across the United States and Canada, according to a news release from the center.
The video can be viewed at AikenCenterForTheArts.org. Appointments also can be scheduled to view the exhibition in person.
Caroline Gwinn, the executive director of the Aiken Center for the Arts, said the video gives people the opportunity to view the exhibition at home and to share it with their friends.
“Aiken Center for the Arts is grateful to the American Academy of Equine Art and all of the artists who contributed their works to this exhibition,” Gwinn said. “None of us could have predicted our current circumstances. Being able to share the creative spirit of so many from all over our country and Canada gives us reason to reflect on the beauty before us.”
Backed by relaxing instrumental music, the 22-minute video takes viewers on a slow-paced walk through the gallery. Each piece also is shown closeup with information displayed about the artist and the work itself. All pieces are for sale, and the price is shown with each work.
To arrange an appointment to view the American Academy of Equine Art juried exhibition, call the Aiken Center for the Arts at 803-641-9094 or email acaac@bellsouth.net.
For more details, and to view the video of the exhibition, go to AikenCenterForTheArts.org.