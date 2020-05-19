COVID-19 can't stop the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center's DuPont Planetarium on the USC Aiken campus from giving their guests and explorers of all ages an engaging, dynamic experience - even if it's in the comfort of their own homes.
The planetarium, in partnership with Evans & Sutherland, the world's leading producer and distributor of full-dome planetarium shows, is offering the community the Virtual In-home Planetarium (VIP) Experience, according to a news release from the university.
For the next few weeks the DuPont Planetarium will release a new show on Thursdays at www.usca.edu/planetarium/VIP.
"Because the DuPont Planetarium is not able to offer shows in person due to COVID-19, we are excited to offer this VIP experience that allows everyone to view free streaming shows from the comfort of anywhere there is an internet signal," said John Hutchens, the director of special programs at Ruth Patrick. "While we can't be together in person, we hope that this virtual window to the universe can continue our mission of infusing the love of science throughout our community. These shows are great for families, educators and anyone else that has an interest in the heavens above," Hutchens added.
“Dynamic Earth,” narrated by Liam Neeson, is the first VIP show and is currently available. The award-winning show explores the inner workings of Earth's climate system, according to the release.
With visualizations based on satellite monitoring data and advanced supercomputer simulations, this cutting-edge production follows a trail of energy that flows from the sun into the interlocking systems that impact the climate, the atmosphere, oceans and the biosphere.
Audiences will ride along on swirling ocean and wind currents, dive into the heart of a monster hurricane, come face-to-face with sharks and gigantic whales,and fly into roiling volcanoes, according to the release. An educator guide will accompany the release.
A new show will be released each Thursday for the next several weeks. Guests can access the shows at their convenience. The schedule of shows is as follows:
• Currently Available - “Dynamic Earth”
• May 21 - “Zula Patrol: Down to Earth”
• May 28 - “Super Volcanoes”
• June 4 - “Birth of Planet Earth”
• June 11 - “Unseen Universe”
• June 18 - “Secret Lives of Stars”
• June 25 - “Invaders of Mars”
• July 2 - “Robot Explorers.”