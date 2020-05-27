Four of USC Aiken's newest graduates voiced their disappointment at not being able walk in a traditional commencement ceremony this year during a protest Wednesday.
After answering questions from the press in the Student Activities Center, the students marched across campus, carrying a petition signed by 500 students, family members and supporters, and compiled student statements to Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan at the Pickens-Salley House. Then, they walked across the pedestrian bridge to the Convocation Center as they would have on graduation day, which was set for May 6 before the university closed in mid-March for in-person classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cecilia Maddox, who helped organize the protest, said graduation “needs to done in some way. Anything would be better than nothing.”
“I don't think there's anything more important to me right now,” said Maddox, a fine arts major with a minor in communications and the first person in her family in three generations to graduate with more than an associate degree. “For a nontraditional student like me, it's been a long time coming. I was first a student here in 2013 and dropped out and came back to school. Who does that? I want to celebrate that. I want my mom and my husband to see that. So to me it's extraordinarily important. We deserve it. We deserve it.”
McKenzie Bray, an exercise and sports science major from Lexington and a first-generation college graduate, said she also wanted to participate in commencement ceremony not for herself but for her parents.
“My parents have put so much blood, sweat and tears – and money – into my being able to get this degree. I want to make them proud. I want them to see me walk across the stage,” she said. “It's so much more than a handshake, so much more than a diploma. It's the feeling that I'm going to be able to give my parents when they see me officially complete my university degree.”
After having to cancel the spring commencement, USCA with support from the City of Aiken declared May 6 Pacer Day to celebrate the class or 2020's accomplishments virtually with senior shout outs, a message from the outstanding senior student and other traditional elements associated with graduation online.
But Maddox, an Aiken native, said, “This class is more than a slideshow, so much more.”
The results of a poll of seniors showed they “overwhelmingly” wanted an in-person graduation ceremony, and the university rescheduled spring commencement for Aug. 15, said Leslie Hull-Ryde, USCA's director of news and information.
However, last week, the University of South Carolina's system-wide leadership issued a statement saying none of the USC system's eight campuses could hold graduation ceremonies this spring.
“Now we've got to come up with a plan C, something in some way that abides by the new directive from the system leadership but also honors these students,” Hull-Ryde said. “We are still working on the details given the most recent parameters.”
Maddox said she and her fellow students were especially upset after learning the Aug. 15 graduation had been cancelled because the ceremony would have been just five days before in-person classes for the fall semester begin.
“We do think it's important for our university leadership to go to bat for us, and we feel ignored,” she said. “We feel that they listened to students who are going to continue coming to the university but not us who have have finished at the university. I'll be honest. It feels like a money thing. It feels like if we're not contributing to the university anymore, we're not important anymore.”
Bray said she and her fellow students will send copies of the petition and students' statements as to why they “felt abandoned” by the university to USC's Board of Trustees.
“We're hoping that by doing this we can inspire others to raise questions and call and email the board of trustees,” she said. “We understand that the level of leadership here at USC Aiken does not have any decision over this, and we respect and understand that. But we still think that there's something more that we can do, and basically this is us voicing there is something that can be done.”
Maddox did not hesitate when asked what her message to the USC Board of Trustees would be.
“Don't ignore us,” she said. “We're important. You can't expect us to believe that you care about your students and your graduates if you don't care about them once they've graduated and you don't listen to them.”