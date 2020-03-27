“Broadway's Next Hit Musical,” USC Aiken's 2019-20 Cultural Series finale, has been rescheduled.
The award-winning comedy driven by the audience's participation will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Etherredge Center, according to a new release from USCA.
For tickets, call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305 or visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
“Broadway's Next H!t Musical” is an improvised theatrical awards show. The performance is totally unscripted.
As they enter the theater, audience members will write down song titles they've made up and submit them to the cast. The company will then improvise songs based on those titles and present them as "nominated songs" as part of a fictitious awards show.
"The show will present much like the Tony awards, except that it will be totally made up," said Paul B. Crook, the executive director of the Etherredge Center. "Think the Phony Awards rather than Tony Awards."
Crook described the experience as “Whose Line is it Anyway” meets the Tony Awards.
"This will have memorable characters, witty dialogue and plot twists galore," cast member Rob Schiffmann said.
The performance is filled with spontaneous scenes, songs filled with dancing, catchy melodies and nonstop jokes. Once the songs are presented, the audience will vote for their favorite one. After intermission, the performers will then present an entire musical based on the winning title.
"Don't miss the next great American musical. It could be written by you," Crook said.
“Broadway's Next H!t Musical” has been seen throughout the United States and in New York City at The Triad Theater, The Tribeca Film Festival and at The New York Musical Theater Festival, among other locations. Under the direction of improv veterans Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, the show has received excellent reviews, according to the release. “TheaterWeek” hailed the show as "brilliant," and “The New York Post” called the show "remarkable."
"Every song is fresh. Every scene is new. Every night is different," said Marc Baylin, the president of Baylin Artists Management.