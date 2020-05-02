USC Aiken's 2020-21 Cultural Series will begin in October with a celebration of the university's longstanding partnership and exchange programs with institutions in India. The season will end with the sounds Branford Marsalis, who will perform on the Etherredge Center's Main Stage next April.
"This season promises to be just as engaging, diverse and family friendly as our last one," Paul B. Crook, the executive director of the Etherredge Center, said in a news release from USCA. "We are grateful to the City of Aiken, which helped make this season possible. Their continuing support and generosity of this series brings top-notch cultural programming to Aiken and the CSRA."
Season subscriptions will go on sale June 22. To buy a subscription, call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305.
Single-event tickets will go on sale Aug. 3 and are available online at usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305.
To preview the upcoming lineup, go to www.facebook.com/EtherredgeCenter on Facebook and www.youtube.com/user/USCAiken.
The upcoming season showcases the following performances:
• Dhamaal Dancers and Musicians of India's "Festival of Colors," 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8: Drawing upon mythology, traditional dance and a variety of Indian musical styles, the legendary Dhamaal Dancers and Musicians of India tantalize the senses with acrobatic flare and world-class musicianship.
• Syncopated Ladies, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16: The Syncopated Ladies' viral videos have amassed more than 50 million views as they have worked with mega-stars, including Beyonce, Chance the Rapper and others. As the winners of the first dance crew battle on Fox's “So You Think You Can Dance,” they have performed on “Good Morning America,” at the U.S. Open and to sold-out audiences during their full-length concert, “Syncopated Ladies: Live.”
• The Queen's Cartoonists, 2 p.m. Jan. 16, 2021: The Queen's Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation. The performances are synchronized to video projections of the original films, and the band leads the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem and comedy. This matinee is suitable for audiences of all ages and offers a perfect afternoon outing for the whole family.
• “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” presented by the award-winning Aquila Theatre Company, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 2021: The action in this gothic horror classic revolves around the noted good doctor, Edward Jekyll, who has been experimenting with a personality changing formula to release his dark side, Mr. Hyde. Mr. Hyde grows more powerful and dangerous – terrorizing all of London – while those closest to Dr. Jekyll prepare to confront him. The conclusion is both revelatory and provocative.
• “Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till,” written by and starring Mike Wiley, 7:30 p.m. March 18, 2021: In 1955, a 14-year-old black Chicago youth traveled to the Mississippi Delta with country kinfolk and southern cooking on his mind. He walked off the train and into a world he could never understand – a world of thick color lines, of hard-held class systems and unspeakable taboos. This riveting play chronicles the murder, trial and unbelievable confessions of the men accused of Till's murder. This performance is made possible through a partnership with the Center for African American History, Art and Culture.
• The Branford Marsalis & Joey Calderazzo Duo, 7:30 p.m. April 6, 2021: Masters Week in Aiken kicks off with jazz great Branford Marsalis. From his early acclaim as a saxophonist bringing new energy and new audiences to jazz, he has refined and expanded his talents and his horizons as a musician, composer, bandleader and educator – a 21st-century mainstay of artistic excellence.
"The Etherredge Center is proud to be Aiken's premier venue f or visual and performing arts," Crook said. "The public is invited to visit the Etherredge Center this year, where we will showcase live shows, present professionally curated gallery exhibits and offer endless opportunities for all-inclusive arts experiences."