The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken will do Earth Week a little differently this year.
April 20-24, the center will hold a variety of Earth Week events that the public can participate in virtually.
"Earth Day is something we look forward to every year," said John Hutchens, director of special programming at the Ruth Patrick center in a press release. "This year is special because it's the 50th anniversary of Earth Day."
Activities and contests will be streamed on center's Facebook page during Earth Week, which will conclude April 24.
"Unfortunately, because of the current situation and related measures implemented to ensure appropriate physical distancing, we are unable to host our annual Family Earth and Sky Night," Hutchens said.
The science center, located on the USC Aiken campus, hosts Earth Week events each year.
Earth Day, which is normally marked by a celebration hosted by the City of Aiken and falls on April 22, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.