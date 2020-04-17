USC Aiken's RN to BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) program has been named one of the best in South Carolina.
The online program recently ranked No. 3 on a list complied by www.registerednursing.org.
“The School of Nursing at USC Aiken is one of the most rigorous and well-respected nursing schools in the state of South Carolina, and we appreciate when others recognize this as well,” Dean of School of Nursing Dr. Thayer McGahee said Wednesday. “Our accomplished faculty ensure our students are equipped and knowledgeable, ready to face the challenges of this very rewarding profession. We are extremely proud of our graduates, many of whom are currently working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
USCA offers a 100% online RN to BSN program, which can be completed in 12 months, according to a news release from www.registerednursing.org.
The 31 credit-hour program is taught by the same nursing faculty that teaches on-campus and combines liberal arts with practical applications. The curriculum includes concepts in ethical theory and law, physical and psychosocial health assessment, community and family health nursing and other courses.
Tuition is less than $10,000 for in-state and out-of-state students and can be paid by the course, according to the release. The program offers multiple start dates during the year.
USC Upstate in Spartanburg ranked No. 1, and Francis Marion University in Florence ranked No. 2.