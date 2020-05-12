USC Aiken students finished the spring semester online instead of on campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But a project spearheaded by the USC Aiken Staff Assembly kept students in touch and connected to the university.
Operation Outreach ensured students continued to feel a sense of belonging during a period of modified operations and remote instruction.
Carmen Williams, the president of the Staff Assembly, identified more than 90 faculty and staff volunteers who reached out to students through the end of the semester, offering support, directing them to resources that could help them successfully complete the semester and mentoring students during this unprecedented time.
“This effort was important because we wanted our students to know that we were thinking of them, and we wanted to be sure that they had everything they needed to be successful while learning remotely,” Williams, who helped organize the project, said in an email.
Williams sad the program was “successful.”
“We reached out to more than 1,000 students, and the feedback we received was amazing,” she said. “We learned a lot from our students that will help us continue to support them effectively. If they are having any challenges, questions or concerns, we will be able to direct them to the best resources. Providing support was the main focus of Operation Outreach, and we have been very successful in doing that.”
Williams said students' reactions were positive.
“The students seemed to be very appreciative of the outreach and were excited to hear from our volunteers,” she said. “Based on the feedback I’ve seen, they were happy to share their remote learning experiences with us. The students were also thankful for their professors and their willingness to work with them during this process.”
Students' feedback indicated the support helped them transition to online learning.
“I really appreciate you reaching out. I am doing very well, I have a great support system and have done very well transitioning to online class,” one student wrote.
Another wrote, “Thank you for reaching out. I think it is very awesome that the faculty is making sure the students of USCA are OK during this period of time. I have actually adapted quite well to the online schooling so far.”