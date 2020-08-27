USC Aiken's 35th annual STEM event for K-12 students will be different this year.
Instead of being a one-day, in-person event, the Science Education Enrichment Day (SEED) will last a week and be held online this October.
The virtual STEM expo, hosted by the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, will include online events, activities and content related to science, technology, engineering and math.
In a USC Aiken news release, John Hutchens, director of special programs at Ruth Patrick, said the virtual platform will allow students and educators to access online resources and livestream events from their classroom or living room.
"The health and well-being of our community are of the utmost importance to us," Hutchens said.
The SEED leadership team received feedback from exhibitors and the community, leading the team to transform the event into a virtual festival celebrating STEM, according to the release.
"We still want to evoke the spirit of our mission of infusing the love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics," Hutchens said in the release.
The SEED website says the university is waiting for the opportunity to bring back the in-person festival next year.
The event will run from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16. Admission is free. Visit the SEED website at sites.google.com/view/seed2020/ to register to attend.
To apply to be an exhibitor at SEED, visit usca.edu/rpsec/events/seed. Statement of intent forms are due Sept. 11, and proposals are due Sept. 25, according to the website.