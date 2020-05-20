Out of precaution of COVID-19, USC Aiken announced Tuesday the campus will be replacing its in-person commencement ceremonies in August with virtual events.
"While everyone at University of South Carolina Aiken would prefer to enjoy the energy and joy associated with a large scale, in-person graduation ceremony, prudence during a pandemic dictates that the university weigh the health risks against our desires to operate more normally," said Dr. Sandra Jordan, USCA chancellor, in a news release. "A period of national crisis necessitates compromises."
The decision follows discussions with health care professionals, the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees and leadership from across the USC system, resulting in the determination that a large scale, face-to-face events pose too great a health risk to graduating students, their families and university personnel to safely host, USCA said in a news release.
A refund option is still available to graduates who purchased regalia for the ceremony.
To request a refund, graduates are asked contact Serena Whittikki at bookstore@usca.edu with the subject line marked REFUND – CAP & GOWN.
Graduates should be sure to indicate their name and phone number.
"While we originally planned a face-to-face ceremony in August, the UofSC Aiken will now create an enjoyable experience that honors our 2020 Pacer Class while protecting the health of our graduates, their family and friends, and the campus community at large," according to the release.