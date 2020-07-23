USC Aiken released its 82-page “Pacer Ready, Set, Return” plan for the fall semester, with face-to-face classes scheduled to begin Aug. 20.
Along with other precautions, the university will provide free COVID-19 testing for all students and employees throughout the year.
In a news release, the university said the plan is to fully reopen the institution, resume face-to-face classes and activities and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The plan includes several rules, procedures and schedule modifications related to the pandemic.
Alert levels
There are five “alert” levels in the plan that the university will follow depending on how severe the threat of an outbreak is: white alert (new normal/minimal alert), green alert (low), yellow alert (moderate), orange alert (high) and red alert (very high).
“White alert” would require vaccines and treatments to be approved and widely available, and there would need to be low circulation of the virus. This level would allow prevention practices to be lifted gradually, according to the plan.
“Green alert” will mean that classes continue as planned, including face-to-face classes. At this level, less than 5% of the on-campus USCA population can test positive for COVID-19, according to the plan.
On the other end of the spectrum, “red alert” means more than 15% of the on-campus population would test positive or be presumed positive for COVID-19.
Other conditions that can trigger “red alert” include the university being unable to provide testing, care, isolation or contact tracing for exposed students, as well as regional medical centers or hospitals being at capacity.
Under “red alert,” all instruction and meetings would be remote, access to campus would be severely restricted, non-essential employees would work from home and students would have to move out of their dorms, with exceptions for students who have special conditions.
Other precautions
USCA will require face coverings at all times in classrooms, the Student Health Clinic, the Student Activities Center (except in individual offices), the Gregg Graniteville Library, all computer labs and common areas in residence halls.
The university will also ask all members of the USCA community to take their temperature each day and complete a daily health-screening form.
USCA made some alterations to their fall schedule. Election Day will be a virtual day, and there will be no fall break. After Thanksgiving break, students will not return to campus and will complete the last few classes and final exams remotely.
Whether the fall graduation ceremony will be an in-person event remains to be determined.
Some other precautionary measures include installing plexiglass shields in some areas, enhancing cleaning and hygiene regimens, offering more single-room options for student housing and allowing faculty to conduct office hours virtually.
There is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, but Chancellor Sandra Jordan said the campus will be a distribution center for a vaccine, according to the release from USCA.
"I'm aware that this will be a challenging year. But, by working together, following the guidelines, being responsible and proactive, we'll get through it," Jordan said in the release.
To view the full 82-page Pacer Ready, Set, Return plan, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/mitigation-plan/file.