USC Aiken plans to reinstate in-person classes this fall after coronavirus precautions signaled an early end to on-campus learning this past semester.
Classes will begin Aug. 20, according to a news release from USCA. The university stated students will experience an "accelerated academic timeline" and will not have a fall break.
After Thanksgiving break, students will not return to campus for in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester. The semester's remaining classes and final exams will be held virtually.
Election Day will also be a virtual instruction day.
"With new safety measures in place, we will continue to provide a quality education and engaging experiences to assist your pursuit of a secure and fulfilling future," Ahmed Samaha, vice chancellor of student affairs, told students earlier this semester. "The university will provide you options for a safe and fulfilling experience for the 2020 fall semester.
"Our historically small class sizes naturally afford us much greater opportunities to physically distance – unlike big auditorium-sized classes at mega-universities," he continued.
While in-person classes are in session, social distancing measures will be implemented whenever possible, the university said. Face coverings will be worn during classes and campus cleaning will increase in frequency. Barriers will be set up in high-density areas to better separate crowds.
These decisions were made after university officials consulted with health care professionals and local government officials, according to the release.
"We take pride in knowing that UofSC Aiken will deliver the same excellent education to you this fall," Samaha wrote in an email to students. "We are recognized by U.S. News & World Report for providing elite, award-winning educational experiences. Small class sizes and outstanding undergraduate research opportunities make us unparalleled."