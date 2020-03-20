USC Aiken, like all institutions within the University of South Carolina system, is taking prudent precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19.
After reviewing projections by epidemiologists about the potential impact of welcoming students, faculty and staff back to campus in early April, the USC system leadership agreed that the risks to campus constituents and the community could be too high, according to a news release from USCA issued Friday afternoon.
On March 19, speaking for the USC system, President Bob Caslen announced that all USC institutions, including USCA, would deliver instruction via online, remote or alternative learning strategies for the rest of the semester.
"While this is a difficult decision to make, it is a prudent one that will help protect the health and welfare of every student, faculty and staff," USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said. "Universities value expertise and make decisions based upon data and the best research available. We've relied on the expert advice of medical professionals to help us in this situation as well.
"Regardless of the delivery mechanism, the entire campus community remains committed to providing students the kind of personal experience, academic support and educational excellence our students expect from USC Aiken. Using technology, we will provide our students the opportunity to successfully complete the semester."
Professors used the extended spring break to prepare to transition from face-to-face to remote instruction which begins Monday, March 23.
"The work of our faculty and staff is to be applauded," Jordan said. "Their commitment to move courses to remote learning options is based on their 'student first' ethos."
Student support services, including tutoring services, support from the Writing Center, the Math Lab, the Gregg-Graniteville Library, the Counseling Center and other services will be offered remotely to promote student success.
Degrees will be conferred in May to qualified graduating seniors. Options of a delayed or non-traditional commencement ceremony are being discussed.
Following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order, USCA will continue with modified operations until further notice. According to state emergency protocols, the university is operating with essential personnel on campus only. All others are conducting their business remotely.
Other prudent measures are also being implemented as follows:
• Large-scale, face-to-face campus events are suspended until further notice
• The USCA Children's Center is closed until further notice
• Additionally, the university is conducting a deep clean of the entire campus, using a hospital-grade disinfectant in all buildings.