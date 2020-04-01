USC Aiken will begin issuing prorated refunds to students for meal plans and on-campus residential housing.
The refunds will be made under the guidance of the S.C. Commission on Higher Education, according to a news release issued Wednesday from the university.
The prorated refunds will include meal plan and on-campus housing fees for services not received on or after March 16, the first day of the extended spring break, according to the release.
Tuition, academic fees and student support fees are not refundable, according to the Commission on Higher Education guidance because of continuity of academic programs.
While the university will begin processing refunds immediately, it may take some time to process all the refunds, according to the release.
On March 19, University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen announced that all USC institutions, including USCA, will deliver instruction via online, remote or alternative learning strategies for the rest of the semester to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
"While this is a difficult decision to make, it is a prudent one that will help protect the health and welfare of every student, faculty and staff," USCA Chancelor Dr. Sandra Jordan said after the announcement.
