A group of graduating USC Aiken students plan to march the campus grounds Wednesday in protest of changes to the university's commencement ceremony.
The university announced on May 19 that a system wide decision was reached, out of precaution of the COVID-19 pandemic, to replace its in-person ceremony, scheduled for Aug. 15, with a virtual commencement experience.
Graduating students Cecilia Maddox, Matthew Helms and McKenzie Bray announced plans for the march following the university's announcement to reinstate in-person classes beginning Aug. 20.
Students have made suggestions for ways commencement could be held in person and take social distancing into consideration, Maddox said.
She further said students' suggestions have not been considered, Maddox said.
"There are ways to do this," Maddox said. "We have to make a way for this to work because this pandemic isn’t going anywhere. We have to figure out how to make it work within the society that we’re in now."
Students plan to begin the march at noon at the university’s Student Activities Center and march past the Pickens-Salley house, where the chancellor’s office is located.
The march will then end at the Convocation Center.
Graduation or senior gear is recommended for graduates, Maddox said. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Although Pacer Day, an event celebrating the class of 2020 with a series of videos on May 6, was held to honor graduating students, Ahmed Samaha, vice chancellor for student affairs at USC Aiken, said the university understands students' disappointment.
"We respect the perspective of our students and understand their disappointment," Samaha said. "After thoughtful deliberation, system-wide leaders believe this is the best approach given all considerations. This decision pertains to all institutions within the University of South Carolina System."
Alternate commencement plans are still being discussed and no final decisions have been made, Samaha said.